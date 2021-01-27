BPOs, government among top recruiters in January 2021 - JobStreet

MANILA — Business processing outsourcing (BPO) firms and the government topped the list of active hiring industries at the start of 2021, job portal JobStreet has revealed.

Citing the portal's database, JobStreet said 23 percent of the companies actively recruiting this month came from call centers and internet-technology (IT) enabled services like BPOs, followed by government and defense with 21 percent.

BPO firms and the government were also the top industries hiring in September last year, as lockdown restrictions eased due to the pandemic.

Human resources management (12 percent), education (9 percent), and computer software firms (5 percent) placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

The job platform said job postings have recovered as the economy gradually reopens despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

JobStreet added that recruitment rose by 3 percent since the lockdown was imposed late March last year.

“In the past year, the total jobs in the market declined by 30 percent versus 2019, but JobStreet is hopeful that the job market will continue to recover, as companies are gradually hiring applicants,” said JobStreet country manager Philip Gioca.

The portal also pointed out that parts of Mindanao posted an increase of government career opportunities with over 18,000 career opportunities from Davao, Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), and Northern Mindanao.

Industries that recorded growth, meanwhile, included the following:

Aviation/Aircraft Maintenance (+179%)

Sales and Financial Services (+94%)

Merchandising (+68%)

Advertising/Media Planning (+55%)

Biomedical (+52%)

The Civil Service Commission, in September last year, tapped the recruitment portal to open at least 10,000 nationwide job opportunities in a virtual career fair to jobseekers all around the Philippines.

JobStreet currently provides service to over 230,000 corporate hirers and more than 15 million people seeking jobs in its database, it said.