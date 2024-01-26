Trade deficit narrows by 11 pct in December

International Container Services, Inc. (ICTSI) port and terminal in Manila. Handout/File

MANILA — The Philippines' trade deficit narrowed by 11 percent to $4.01 billion in December, the state statistics bureau said on Friday.

Total exports reached $5.78 billion in December, down by 0.5 percent from the $5.81 billion in December 2022, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

This brought the total export earnings from January to December 2023 to $73.52 billion, lower by 7.6 percent from 2022 numbers, the PSA said.

Major export trading partners include Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the total value of imported goods in December amounted to $9.79 billion, a 14.7 percent dip from the $10.32 billion in the same month in 2022, according to data.

From January to December 2023, the total import value reached $129.95 billion, falling 8.2 percent from the $137.22 billion from January to December 2022.

China is the country's biggest supplier of imported goods at $2.28 billion, or 23.2 percent of the country's total imports in September., Other major import partners include Japan, Indonesia, the United States, and Thailand.

For the month, the total external trade in goods amounted to $15.57 billion, declining by 3.5 percent compared to the $16.13 billion in the same period the previous year, data showed.

