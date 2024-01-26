Sky Cable broadcast signing off February 26

Sky Cable's broadcast on cable TV will sign off February 26, 2024, it announced Friday to subscribers.

In a text advisory, Sky Cable said pursuant to the closing conditions of the PLDT-Sky Cable acquisition deal, the latter will begin its transition into a dedicated internet service provider.

"With this deal, the final broadcast and sign-off of SKYcable will be on February 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.," it said.

The Philippine Competition Commission has allowed the sale of Sky Cable’s broadband business and related assets to PLDT Inc., ABS CBN Corp. earlier said.

The transaction, which involves the sale of 100 percent of Sky’s total issued and outstanding capital stock, however, is still subject to a number of closing conditions, ABS-CBN Corp. said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“ABS-CBN will disclose material information to update the disclosure made to the exchange on March 16, 2023 once they become available,” the company said.

According to Sky Cable, current cable TV subscribers will not be charged anymore from January 27 until end of broadcast on February 26. Meanwhile, Sky Fiber subscribers will continue to receive Internet service.