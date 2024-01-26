Romualdez vows support for local PUV makers

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has affirmed his and the House of Representatives' full support for local makers of public utility vehicles.

This, amid the government's controversial PUV Modernization Program.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier extended to April the deadline for the consolidation phase of the modernization program.

"We are sure that ito ang sagot sa ating tinatanong na bakit hindi pwede na Pilipino ang gumawa nitong programa. Tama po yung sinasabi niyo na pwede ring consolidation para doon sa may gusto pero dapat may alternatibo at sa totoo lang po priority talaga is dapat yung Philippine made," Romualdez told representatives of Sarao and Francisco Motors.

The representatives briefed the lawmakers on the prospects of local manufacturers producing modern jeepneys for the consolidation and modernization program.

Romualdez said the PUV Modernization Program is now under review.

"Ang priority po natin ay Philippine-made as this will bring out Philippine jobs and all other benefits," Romualdez said.

"Itong gobyerno, this Congress will be very much behind you and supportive of your industry," he told the local jeepney manufacturing sector, represented by Elmer Francisco and Ed Sarao of Francisco Motors Corporation and Sarao Motors, respectively.