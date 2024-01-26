PH eyes 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth this year: NEDA

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan during a press briefing for the Malacañang Press Corps on February 21, 2023 at the Palace's press briefing room. PNA photo

MANILA - The Philippines is looking to grow between 6.5 to 7.5 percent in 2024, the National Economic and Development Authority said Friday.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said this is in line with the government's goal to generate economic opportunities, increase employment, raise per capita income, and elevate the Philippines to the status of an "upper middle income" country by 2025.

This will be aided by the expected improvements in particular sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, services, and manufacturing among others, he said.

"This growth will be supported by low and manageable inflation, a labor force with access to more and better jobs, stronger fiscal position in the form of lower deficit and debt as a share of gross domestic product, and an increasingly dynamic, innovative and competitive economy," Balisacan said.

Balisacan admitted that the country's economy "did not really perform well in 2023" as he recognized the "magnitude of challenges" that the economy continues to face.

"Our experience to the past year has led us to acknowledge the importance of reinforcing further our fiscal position to sustain rapid and inclusive growth in the coming years," he said.

"We know the challenges, the world economy's still not as good as we wanted but we do think that there are growth opportunities...the government has passed a number of reforms and we are now operationalizing these reforms," he added.

The government set a target growth rate of 6 to 7 percent for 2023. After growth averaged 5.5 percent in the first three quarters, Balisacan said growth in the fourth quarter would need to expand at least 7.2 percent for the country to hit 6 percent growth.

APPROVED INCREASES IN PRICES OF PRODUCTS

The NEDA chief also said that the approved increase in the suggested retail price (SRP) of some products is expected to cause some upticks in inflation, but will not erode the purchasing power of Filipinos.

The Department of Trade and Industry recently approved price hikes for some basic goods and items including bottled water, instant noodles, bread, and some canned products, among others.

"What DTI is referring to is the suggested retail price ‘no. It’s a suggestion, doesn’t have to be necessarily the actual prices that will prevail there but it’s a guide, a good guide for market players ‘no," Balisacan said.

"Of course, you don’t expect prices to remain constant, there’s these some changes, some upticks. Recall that we are targeting two to four zero percent, it’s not zero percent. So, you know, two to four percent means that there are increases in prices," he added.

The government is targeting an average inflation rate of between 2 to 4 percent this year, but the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier warned that inflation could hit 4.2 percent for 2024 amid possible supply shocks.

Inflation averaged 6 percent in 2023.