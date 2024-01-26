NLEX-C5 Connector, other tollway projects eyed this year

The planned NLEX C-5 Link. Handout

MANILA - The North Luzon Expressway Corp is looking to build 3 major projects this year, including a new segment that will connect C-5 to the NLEX.

The first two kilometers of the NLEX C5-Link between the Mindanao Avenue toll plaza to Quirino Highway in Novaliches is set to begin construction by the second quarter of 2024, the tollways operator said.

“The construction of this new expressway section will be welcome news for NLEX commuters who currently face daily traffic gridlock in the congested portions of Mindanao Avenue,” said NLEX Corporation President and GM J. Luigi L. Bautista.

He added that this section will be integrated into the future NLEX expansion to C5/C.P. Garcia near Katipunan Avenue.

“We foresee an interconnected tollway network that will be accessible to the west, east, north, and south sides of Metro Manila,” Bautista said.

Aside from this, NLEX said it is also looking to complete the Candaba 3rd Viaduct by November 2024.

“Once completed, the Candaba Viaduct will be widened to three lanes with inner and outer shoulders in each direction, therefore enhancing motorists’ safety and mobility,” NLEX said.

The third major project is the expansion of NLEX San Fernando to SCTEX Spur in Mabalacat, Pampanga, which is targeted to start in the second quarter of this year, the company said.

“When finished, expressway road capacity of the stretch from San Fernando to SCTEX Spur in Pampanga will be expanded from the existing 2x2 lanes to 3x3 lanes in each direction giving motorists a faster, more seamless travel.”