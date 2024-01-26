President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and National Economic and Development Authority Director General Arsenio Balisacan pose for photos during the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 - 2028 Forum at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on January 30, 2023.

MANILA - The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Friday said it supports moves to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 constitution to make the country “more competitive” for investors.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said “unnecessary restrictions” needed to be eliminated to entice more foreign investments and address issues on the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

“We have seen by the last couple of decades now most of those big investments are going to our neighbors which you know we could have that opportunity to draw them to our shores but those restrictions are seen as impediments,” Balisacan told reporters in a press conference in Malacanang.

“We need to address the ease of business issues that are always mentioned, the high cost of certain inputs like energy and the predictability of our policies, regulatory or otherwise. So, there are things that we need to do at the same time so that we can get the full benefits of removing those economic restrictions in the Constitution,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier expressed openness to amend the constitution and asked the Senate to lead the review of the economic provisions.

As to the mode of changing the constitution, Balisacan said he hoped that lawmakers would “agree very soon” on the amendment process because such “uncertainties” in government processes affect investor confidence.

“We don’t also want those uncertainties because one of the factors that inhibits investments whether it’s domestic or foreign is a state of uncertainty. So, we hope that our leaders will come to a common position quickly so that we can move on.” he said.

Recently, lawmakers have been giving different opinions on the issue of amending the Constitution.

Some have defended the ongoing push for the People’s Initiative while others support changing the constitution through Constituent Assembly.

CONSTITUTIONAL LIMITS ON EDUCATION

Should charter change push through, Balisacan hopes to see restrictions removed in the area of education so that the establishment of “branch campuses” of foreign universities will be allowed in the Philippines.

“Education, I think is long overdue from my perspective. I think we have missed a major opportunity to have the country as a base for higher education in many countries that have looked for branch campuses outside of their country. I’m talking about the UK, Europe, America, and Australia, looking for campuses in Asia and South East Asia,” he said.

“We would have been the best candidate, because our educational system is something very close to the US, very close to the western countries, and we get the language. But we missed it because we won’t allow ownership of foreigners in the area of education,” he added.

He also noted limitations in the practice of professions which prevent professors from other countries from being employed in higher education institutions in the Philippines.

“We want to tap engineers, the best engineers, who can bring to teach in our schools. But could you get them? I have many friends, who have spouses at ADB, who just even want to practice teaching at the University of the Philippines. And we have Ateneo, but they could not, they had difficulty getting that permission because if these restrictions to practice the profession,” he added.