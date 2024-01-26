DOE sees big-time price increase for gasoline

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Heads-up, Kapamilya! Pump price increases are likely next week, including a big-time increase for gasoline prices, according to a Department of Energy official.

Rodela Romero, Director III of the Oil Industry Management Bureau, said gasoline prices could go up by P1.95-P2.10 per liter next week based on the first 4 days of trading on the Mean of Platts Singapore.

This will be the biggest price increase for gasoline since the start of 2024.

Diesel prices, meanwhile, could go up by P0.65-P0.85 per liter while kerosene prices will go up P0.20-P0.30 per liter next week.

Romero cited several factors for the price adjustments including lowering of US crude stock amid high demand and the Chinese central bank's release of a stimulus package for economic recovery, which is also demand-related.