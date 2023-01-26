MANILA - Globe Telecom said Thursday it deactivated and blacklisted over 50,000 SIMs in 2022.

In a statement, the telco said it has deactivated 20,225 SIMs and blacklisted 35,333 involved in scam and spam messages as part of its intensified campaign for internet safety.

Earlier, Globe said it blocked a record 2.72 billion scams and scam messages last year.

"Globe recognizes the growing threat posed by scammers, who use various tactics, including text messages, to deceive innocent victims into giving up personal information that could be used to compromise their financial accounts," aid Anton Bonifacio, Globe Chief Information Security Officer.

"We will continue to invest in our cybersecurity program to protect our customers from these unscrupulous individuals," he added.

Regulators and telecommunications providers in the Philippines are implementing mandatory SIM registration to help eradicate SMS-linked illegal activities.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: