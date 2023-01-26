First Gen ink MOA to help LGUs prepare fight against climate change. CCC and First Gen officials conducted a tree-planting activity inside the ELC grounds in Antipolo. Handout



MANILA - First Gen Corp said on Thursday it signed a deal with the Climate Change Commission to help communities and local government units prepare plans to adopt and fight climate change.

First Gen President Francis Giles B. Puno and CCC Secretary Robert E.A. Borja on Jan. 24 signed a memorandum of agreement which aims to strengthen climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives of First Gen's partner communities and LGUs and promote their science- and evidenced-based risk assessments, the Lopez-led firm said.

“Our mission of forging collaborative pathways simply means that we cannot do it alone. Signing an agreement with [the CCC] is completely aligned with what our company is trying to do, in addressing an important challenge that's ahead of us – climate change,” Puno said during the MOA signing.

Under the MOA, both parties agreed to several commitments including training of key stakeholders using CCC's Communities for Resilience (CORE) modules, among others.

They also committed to enhancing the scope of First Gen's climate change information education and communication (IEC) program called Create for the Climate (CFTC), the company said.

First Gen's host municipalities will be provided with guidance and technical assistance in the formulation and enhancement of the Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP), it said. The CCC also committed to organize training related to LCCAP development and People’s Survival Fund (PSF) development for selected officials and personnel of First Gen's partner communities.

"We are very much encouraged that First Gen has taken upon itself to collaborate with the [CCC] and the other government agencies… What also struck me was the fact that we were one in our desire… to really move the development agenda forward for the Philippines," said Borje, who is also the Vice Chairperson and Executive Director of the Climate Change Office.

The CCC is the policy-making body of the government tasked to coordinate, monitor, and evaluate the programs and action plans of the government relating to climate change

