PAL offers Boracay, Coron, Cebu flights for as low as P298; HK at $79

MANILA - Philippine Airlines is offering a seat sale for domestic and international flights when travelers book from Jan. 25 to 31.

One way flights to domestic destinations such as Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, Coron, Davao, and Puerto Princesa can be availed for as low as P298.

Roundtrip international flights to Hong Kong and Macau can be at $79 (around P3,800), and $89 for Taipei. Southeast Asian getaway to Bali, Singapore, Jakarta and many others can be as low as $119 per roundtrip.

Premium destinations in Japan -- Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagoya -- can be availed at $289 roundtrip, while Sydney and Melbourne flights can be as low as $449.

United States travel spots such as Honolulu in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco can be as low as $599 for a roundtrip economy flight, while New York can be availed at only $699.

Travel dates start from Jan. 25 for domestic, and Feb. 1 onwards for international.

PAL said passengers can have unlimited rebooking, but this should be made 7 days prior to the departure date.

Before traveling, PAL said travelers should read the guidelines for safe travel in the new normal, and the travel rules and restrictions per country of destination.

Local airlines with the Department of Tourism are encouraging Filipinos to travel safely to boost tourism through offering seat sales, COVID-related insurance options, subsidized or discounted RT-PCR and antigen tests and many others.

