Senior citizens cast their votes at the P. Burgos Elementary School in Manila on May 13, 2019. George. Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Thursday launched its digital literacy program Senior Digizen, noting that senior citizens are the most vulnerable sector when it comes to scams.

The company said senior citizens should be reaping the full benefits of digitalization while being protected from cybercrimes.

“We see na sila ‘yong nabubudol, sila ang pinaka-vulnerable sa scam kasi kung hindi mo talaga alam gamitin, talagang maloloko ka at ayaw nating mangyari ‘yan,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Group's Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Crisanto said only 18 percent of senior citizens have Information and Communications Technology skills.

“Para matulungan natin ang mga lolo, lola, or even the more mature segment ng ating population how to use the tools we have. Dati, call and text. Ngayon, data. To use data, you need to download an application. ‘Pag sinabing application, hindi na nila alam ‘yan. So we really need to educate ‘yan so they have access and they can partake on the services,” Crisanto said.

She added that the older population should be experiencing the convenience of digitalization.

Teaching them how to use a smartphone and digital applications that perform useful tasks are among the thrusts of the program.

Through certain apps, paying taxes, bills, and health services have become more accessible to senior citizens.

Aside from guiding senior citizens through the process of digitalization, the program also aims to equip participants against scams and phishing by not clicking links from unknown senders.