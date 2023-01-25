MANILA (UPDATE) - Microsoft said on Wednesday it was working to fix a networking problem that had left users across the world struggling to access tools like Outlook and Teams.

Website downdetector.com said Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams outages have been reported in the past 24 hours.

“We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” the tech firm earlier said in an advisory.

“Any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” it added.

We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://t.co/pZt32fOafR or on SHD under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

According to its status report, the following services are affected:

Microsoft Teams

Exchange Online

Outlook

SharePoint Online

OneDrive for Business

Microsoft Graph

Microsoft Azure

"We've isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact," the firm said in an update.

Microsoft did not reveal how many users were affected and did not respond to Agence France-Presse's requests for comment.

But its update said the issues were causing problems in several apps on the Microsoft 365 online office suite, which has more than 300 million users.

Teams, a messaging program for companies, and email client Outlook are among the most widely used.

Thousands were taking to social media to register dismay at the technical problems.

"I have a paper in half an hour on MS teams and the servers are not working in India," said one Twitter user, adding: "Please do something."

Earlier this month, the firm announced it would be cutting 10,000 staff, almost five percent of its global workforce.

Microsoft Teams was one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter in the Philippines.

Top trends in the Philippines as of 4:40 p.m.

With a report from Agence France-Presse