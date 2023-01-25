

MANILA - Microsoft 365 on Wednesday said it has identified a “potential networking issue” that’s causing glitches in several of its programs.

“We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps,” the tech firm said in an advisory.

“Any user serviced by the affected infrastructure may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” it added.

We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://t.co/pZt32fOafR or on SHD under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

According to its status report, the following services are affected:

* Microsoft Teams

* Exchange Online

* Outlook

* SharePoint Online

* OneDrive for Business

* Microsoft Graph

* Microsoft Azure

Website downdetector.com said Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams outages have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Microsoft Teams is the top trending hashtag on Twitter in the Philippines as of this posting.

Top trends in the Philippines as of 4:40 p.m.

More details to follow.