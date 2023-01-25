Home > Business LIST: Canceled flights on Jan. 25 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 25 2023 08:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Wednesday due to bad weather at the destination, the Manila International Airport Authority said. Affected flights as of 8:10 a.m.: CEBGO DG 6177 Manila - Masbate DG 6178 Masbate - Manila Refresh this page for updates. 'High time' to privatize NAIA following New Year airspace fiasco RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, flights Read More: canceled flights MIAA CEBGO bad weather domestic flights travel aviation /video/news/01/25/23/increasing-fuel-costs-also-driving-egg-prices-producers/news/01/25/23/cessna-plane-goes-missing-after-takeoff-from-cauayan/video/news/01/25/23/3-tiklo-sa-pamamasok-ng-bahay-sa-pasong-tamo/business/01/25/23/us-sues-google-over-dominance-of-online-ad-market/business/01/25/23/microsoft-quarterly-results-saved-by-cloud-computing