LIST: Canceled flights on Jan. 25

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2023 08:50 AM

MANILA - Several flights were canceled on Wednesday due to bad weather at the destination, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Affected flights as of 8:10 a.m.:

CEBGO

  • DG 6177 Manila - Masbate
  • DG 6178 Masbate - Manila

