ACEN adds 300 MW capacity with construction of Palauig 2 solar plant

MANILA - ACEN Corp said on Wednesday it added another 300 MW of renewable capacity in the Philippines with the construction of Palauig 2 Solar farm in Zambales.

Zambales has the highest irradiance zones in the country, the Ayala-led renewable energy firm said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

ACEN said the new development costs about P16 billion including the construction of the 1,200 MW transmission line. Module manufacturer Seraphim will supply 540 MW high-efficiency solar panels, it added.

The project is near its 63 MW Palauig 1 Solar Project, it said.

Once operational, Palauig 2 is expected to produce over 450 GWh of clean energy annually, ACEN said. Together with Palauig 1 Solar's 90 GWh output, the project can power about 139,000 homes and avoid 350,000 tons of carbon emission annually, it added.

"The expansion of our Palauig solar assets comes at an exciting time for ACEN's Philippine operations as we are relying on our core market to boost our energy transition efforts in the region," ACEN Chief Development Officer Jose Maria Zabaleta said.

"Palauig 2 Solar is the first of several new plants to commence with major construction works this year, and the need to sustain this accelerated pace towards the exponential growth of the renewables space is on top of our agenda," Zabaleta added.

RELATED VIDEO: