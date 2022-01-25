MANILA - US-based cyber security solutions firm Fortinet on Tuesday said it was investing a "significant" amount of money to build a global support center in the Philippines and in hiring local talents.

"Fortinet is investing in building our support center here in the Philippines. In fact, we have been hiring a lot of cyber threat analysts because they believe in the talent of the Filipino people," Fortinet Philippines Louie Castaneda told ANC.

For 2022, he said the firm is expecting a significant increase in the rate of new attacks as more people focus on digital.

Cybercriminals are also likely to spend more time planning their attacks.

"We predict cybercriminals will spend more time and effort in reconnaissance… to exploit new technologies and expand their network environment," Castaneda said.

The Philippines, whose cyber security breaches are "not so bad" compared to the US, has seen a surge in different scams in the previous weeks including SMS spam.