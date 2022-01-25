DOLE to inspect firms with foreign workers

MANILA — Personnel of the Department of Labor and Employment will again be inspecting firms in the country that employ foreigners.

The agency will task 385 labor inspectors to check alien employment permits of foreign workers in the country, and whether their employers are complying with the Joint Memo Circular 20-4A of the Department of Trade and Industry and DOLE Supplemental Guidelines on Workplace Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

Under Administrative Order No. 14 Series of 2022 issued by Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III last Jan. 21, the labor inspectors should also verify the status of the companies.

The DOLE is checking the lists of applicants for alien employment permit, of foreign nationals working in the country, and the roster of local employers.

The labor inspectors for foreign workers in Luzon are broken down as follows: 118 in the National Capital Region, 12 in the Cordillera Administrative Region, nine in the Ilocos Region, 60 in the Cagayan Valley, 31 in Central Luzon, 30 in Calabarzon, 10 in Mimaropa, and 14 in the Bicol Region.

There are also nine labor inspectors assigned in Western Visayas, 24 in Central Visayas, and 11 in Eastern Visayas, according to the DOLE.

In Mindanao, nine inspectors are assigned in the Zamboanga Peninsula, 18 in Northern Mindanao, 12 in the Davao Region, 11 in Soccksargen, and seven in Caraga.

— report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

