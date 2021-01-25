Jollibee aiming to open 100 outlets of Vietnamese resto PHO24

A photo of Jollibee's first branch of PHO24 in the Philippines, located at DD Meridian Park in Pasay City. Handout

MANILA – Jollibee Foods Corp said Monday it is eyeing to open 100 outlets of Vietnamese restaurant PHO24 in the "long term", starting with three new store openings this year.

The company added it will open a PHO24 store in February at the Jollibee Tower in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

“We are looking forward to the new store openings of PHO24 this year as part of plans for the long-term strategic growth of the Jollibee Group,” Joseph Tanbuntiong, JFC's business group head, said in a statement.

He said the company will also develop PHO24's own delivery platform to cater to the growing market for Vietnamese cuisine in the Philippines.

“We have seen the growing love of Filipinos for authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and PHO24’s expansion in the Philippines provides Filipino foodies with distinctly different pho meals that are both tasty and nutritious,” Tanbuntiong said.

Last year, PHO24 launched its Facebook online ordering, "home meal kits" for at-home cooking, as well as two new rice meals into its menu namely, Saigon Fried Chicken and Shaking Beef.

International brands under JFC include Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan and Tim Ho Wan of China, Smashburger in the United States, and Highlands Coffee and PHO24 of Vietnam.

JFC is known for local brands such as Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal and many others.

