San Miguel unit puts 'best bid' for Meralco power supply

MANILA - A power generation subsidiary of San Miguel Corp emerged with the best bid in Meralco's search for a supplier for 1,200 megawatts, the power distributor said on Wednesday.

Meralco said San Miguel's South Premiere Power Corp (SPPC) submitted the lowest offer for the power distributor's baseload requirement.

"SPPC offered a total levelized cost of electricity rate at P7.0718 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the entire 1,200-MW requirement," the company said.

The venture of Limay Power Inc. and San Roque Hydropower Inc. meanwhile submitted the next best bid of P7.1006 per kWh for 150-MW capacity, Meralco said.

"For a capacity of 210 MW, First Natgas Power. Corp. (FNPC) offered a rate of P8.4489 per kWh," it added.

Meralco said its bids committee is set to conduct a post-qualification evaluation and submit its recommendation to Meralco’s Board.