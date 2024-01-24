Bus drivers and conductors call out passengers at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Parañaque City on March 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- The Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is adding 6 more routes this year.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, Megawide's public transportation hub said the expansion will include routes to Tuguegarao City, and the cities of San Carlos and Dagupan in Pangasinan.

There will also be routes to San Pedro and Southwoods in Laguna, and Guimaras in Western Visayas.

Megawide said PITX has served some 127 million passengers from 2019 to 2023. This year, it expects to hit the milestone of catering to 150 million passengers.