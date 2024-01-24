MANILA - Special Assistant to the President For Investment And Economic Affairs Frederick Go urged Congress on Wednesday to review old laws that may be hampering efforts to improve the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

During a forum at the Economic and Ease of Doing Business Briefing organized by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), Go said that while it’s important to legislate reforms to make the country more attractive to foreign investors, lawmakers should also repeal or amend laws that are no longer relevant or are even in conflict with newer policies.

“Every time we pass a new one, I think we should be repealing or amending five old ones, right? Somehow it will overlap with maybe five old ones that we never repealed or never amended or changed. So now the enterprises that do business in the Philippines or work within the country now have six laws to deal with,” he said.

“It burdens the public, it burdens enterprise. Too many regulations. Sometimes everybody’s confused, which one are we supposed to follow? Because they overlap or conflict,” added Go.

Go said his office is also working with Congress in addressing investor concerns regarding the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) and the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) laws.

“Old laws have generated serious concerns from foreign direct investors, particularly exporters and I have put this on top of our to-do list. We are working with Congress to bring back certainty in our laws, providing confidence to investors of predictability and firm implementation of policies that protect their investments. More importantly, we are looking at ways to simplify the application of incentives for all future registrants,” he said.

On the capital market front, Go said he also wants to streamline the process for listing and initial public offerings in the Philippine Stock Exchange to boost investments.

But at the end of the day, he admitted that the "actual amount of investments we will secure will be the true barometer of our efforts to improve the ease of doing business."

He said that with such investments, he is primarily looking to boost five sectors: mining, particularly nickel and copper, semiconductors and microelectronics, agriculture, steel, and the pharmaceutical industry.

As economic czar, Go is tasked with ensuring that investment pledges are realized and to make the Philippines “a top investment destination.”

Prior to his appointment, Go used to be President and CEO of Robinsons Land Corp, the property arm of the Gokongwei Group.