More Millennials, GenZs seen traveling with loved ones in 2024

MANILA - Online travel booking platform Klook on Wednesday said more Millennials and Gen Zs in the Asia Pacific region will prefer to travel with partners and loved ones this year.

Citing its Travel Pulse research, Klook said almost 9 in 10 Millennials and GenZs intend to have trips with their family, partners, or close friends.

Klook said 30 percent are opting for getaways with partners, while 26 percent prefer family adventures, and 21 percent want to travel with friends.

“Millennials also lean towards travel with their partners, while Gen Zs prioritize friend group travel,” the company said.

It also noted that 34 percent of Filipinos prefer to travel with their partners and immediate family.

Klook said 66 percent of Millennials and Gen Zs in the Philippine market are increasing their travel budgets in 2024, with nearly half of them willing to spend up to 50 percent or more on their holidays.

This was a break away from pandemic habits of me-time and solitary routines of self-care, Klook added.

Klook COO and Co-Founder Eric Gnock Fah said these travel trends reflect a post-pandemic world, as people yearn for real-world connection following the digitalization and isolation of the COVID era.

“Travel has become an essential outlet, offering individuals the chance to connect genuinely with themselves, their loved ones, and the world around them.”

Klook also noted that many are inspired to travel by posts on Instagram and YouTube, and that 96 percent of travelers will document their travels on social media.

For Filipino travelers Japan leads with 61 percent looking to book a trip there this year, South Korea follows with 37 percent, the Philippines (domestic tourism) lands at a fair 36 percent, and Singapore with a good number at 33 percent.

The company also noted that when it comes to foreign travel, different countries have preferences on when to travel.

“Spring is most favored by travelers from Malaysia and Indonesia, while travelers from Australia and the Philippines want to embrace the warmth of Summer,” the company said.