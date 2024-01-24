

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said it has temporarily suspended the operations of RL SOFT Corp, the operator of the new transport network vehicle service firm InDrive after commuter groups complained of alleged fare rules violations.

"The operations of the RL SOFT CORPORATION, operating under the name inDrive, has been temporarily suspended by the LTFRB until it complies with MC 2019-036: Fare Rates For Transportation Network Vehicle Services(TNVS)," the LTFRB said.

InDrive's business model includes haggling when agreed upon by both the driver and the commuter. But in an order, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said this was a "clear breach of the terms and conditions outlined in its accreditation" as a TNVS.

"Haggling of fares not only goes against the principles of transparency but also jeopardizes the welfare of both passengers and drivers. We take these allegations seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the violation," it added.

InDrive was suspended from Jan. 23 until it complies with MC 2019-036, LTFRB said. The firm has 15 days to comply, it added.

The LTFRB earlier confirmed that it approved the accreditation of the California-based mobility firm in November 2023.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to RL Soft Corp for comments.