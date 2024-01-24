Anti-Red tape Authority Director General Ernesto V. Perez at the launching of the Green Lanes for Strategic Investments held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza grand ballroom in Pasay City on July 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on Wednesday said it is working to further speed up the process of applying for business permits in 2024.



According to ARTA Director General Ernesto Perez, their goal for this year is to reduce the processing time for business permit applications to just 10 minutes through the electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) program.



“There are local governments that issue business permits in less than an hour. Our goal is to do it (in) 10 minutes (like) Singapore,” he said during the Economic and Ease of Doing Business Briefing in Manila.



Perez said they are working in coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and with the DILG to achieve this.

“With the DICT and with the DILG, our organization is actively harnessing technology to enhance the ease and convenience of transactions in the government. It’s possible as long as we work together, we can do this in 10 minutes,” he said.



Under Republic Act 11032 of the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018, local government units are mandated to implement a fully operational eBOSS for a more efficient filing of applications and issuance of local business licenses, permits, clearances, and authorizations three years after the effectivity of the law.



But after six years on, Perez admitted that only 19 local government units in the country, most of which are in Metro Manila, have fully streamlined and automated their processes.

“But there are 7 others that ARTA will have to validate (still). Dapat yung filing of applications should be done online, the processing of applications should be done online, the payment of fees online and the printing of business permits and licensing should be done online. If any of those four components is absent, then they cannot be classified as fully compliant with the Ease of Doing Business law,” said Perez.



Perez said one of the common challenges cited by LGUs is weak internet connection, but he said he believed this can be overcome by political will.



“Sinasabi nila poor internet connection. Sabi naman namin there’s this municipality, in San roque, Samar which is a 4th class municipality that was able to set up (one) so hindi issue. It’s really a matter of political will, leadership of the mayor,” he said.

