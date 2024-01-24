Almost 800 LGUs giving business permits through electronic system: DILG

MANILA -- Almost 800 local government units nationwide are using an electronic system to process business permits, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Tuesday.

In a presentation before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said 799 LGUs employed the electronic Local Government Unit (eLGU) system as of December 2023.

The eLGU system is part of the eGov Super App, which was launched last June to integrate various government services into one platform.

Under the eLGU system, Filipinos could work on business permits and licenses, community taxes, health certificates, barangay clearances, and other local government transactions.

Abalos said 921 out of 1,634 LGUs already have a business permit system. The remaining 122 that are not under the eLGU system have their own innovative systems, he said.

Anti-Red Tape Authority Secretary Ernesto Perez also shared that 19 localities were determined to have fully streamlined and automated Electronic Business One Stop Shops (eBOSS).

Marcos earlier said these programs would eliminate unnecessary layers of bureaucracy and make government transactions easier and more efficient.

