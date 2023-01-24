MANILA — Maynilad said on Tuesday it would comply with the penalty imposed by the regulator due to water service interruptions.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said the concessionaire was directed to rebate P27.4 million to consumers who were affected by the water services interruption due to the problems in its Putatan Water Treatment Plant in Muntinlupa City.

"We will comply with the P27.47 million penalty imposed by the MWSS Regulatory Office due to the water service interruptions in the South brought about by problems in the Putatan Water Treatment facility," Maynilad said.

The MWSS said the number of beneficiaries has yet to be determined.

