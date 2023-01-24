IMF approves $105 mn in emergency aid to Haiti

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday approved emergency aid of $105 million for Haiti, which has long been mired in a humanitarian crisis that has been exacerbated by recent global inflation.

The funds should enable the Caribbean country to "support those most affected by food price rises through feeding programs and cash and in-kind transfers to vulnerable households" said Antoinette Sayeh, the IMF deputy managing director, in a statement.

The money was released through the IMF's "Food Shock Window," opened at the end of September for a period of one year.

The measure is used to provide rapid access to emergency funds to states facing food insecurity, particularly in the event of unexpected shocks in the import of grains or a sudden rise in prices.

"With more than half the population already below the poverty line, Haiti faces a dire humanitarian crisis," said the IMF, noting that the Caribbean nation also faces a "health crisis" in the form of a cholera epidemic and "serious security problems,"

"Haiti is facing a dire humanitarian crisis and was hit hard by the economic spillovers from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," said Sayeh.

