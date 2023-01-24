Globe says 2.72B spam, scam SMS blocked in 2022

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Tuesday it blocked a record high 2.72 billion scam and spam messages in 2022, more than double the 2021 total of 1.15 billion.

In a statement, Globe said as a result of intensified crackdown it was also able to block 83.4 million bank-related spam messages in 2022.



"Our customers are our top priority so we do our best to ensure that they are protected from scammers and fraudsters. We will continue to invest in cybersecurity systems and work tirelessly to provide them with a safe and enjoyable online experience as we also take part in the full implementation of the SIM Registration Act," said Anton Bonifacio, Globe Chief Information Security Officer.



“With our relentless proactive blocking efforts and implementation of the new law, we are taking great strides in our campaign to end text fraud,” he said.



Globe said it has spent about $20 million to upgrade its spam and scam SMS detection and blocking system. It earlier blocked person-to-person SMS with clickable URLs from all networks.

SMS-linked spam and scams proliferated in the Philippines last year, prompting the government to enact the SIM Registration Act.

All SIM holders are required to register their SIM until April. The measure is meant to eradicate SIM-related illegal activities.

