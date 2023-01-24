ABS-CBN wins ACGS Golden Arrow award anew for good governance

L-R: SEC chairman Emilio B. Aquino, ICD vice chair & president Ma. Aurora "Boots" Geotina-Garcia, ABS-CBN head of SSC Paul Michael Villanueva, PSE president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon, and ICD chairman Atty. Cesar L. Villanueva.

ABS-CBN Corporation was among other Philippine publicly-listed companies that received the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Golden Arrow from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) on January 20.

This is the third time ABS-CBN was honored as one of the outstanding domestic publicly-listed companies that are " well-managed and compliant with government regulations", based on the 2021 ACGS assessment results.

ABS-CBN previously received the ACGS Golden Arrows for its 2018 and 2019 operations.

ABS-CBN head of Shared Service Center (SSC) Paul Michael Villanueva accepted the award of ABS-CBN at the ACGS Golden Arrow Awards held at the Sheraton Manila Hotel.

The ACGS is an assessment tool used in participating nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to determine if an organization is being managed well and compliant with government regulations.

Among the factors considered in the assessment are a company's policies and practices on the rights of shareholders, responsibilities of the Board, and disclosure and transparency, among others.

