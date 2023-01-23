The measure of success for President Ferdinand Marcos’ trip to Davos, Switzerland depends on whether or not investment pledges will materialize, Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman said on Monday.

“The test of whether the trip is fruitful is whether those who committed to invest in the Philippines would actually make good their commitment. That is the test,” Lagman told ANC.

Marcos was earlier criticized for his “large” party of 70, which he defended by saying that half was privately funded.

Some economists also pointed out that Marcos was the only ASEAN leader to attend the World Economic Forum.

But Marcos’ economic team said the trip was “accomplished” since investors have shown interest in the Philippines. Marcos also discussed the revised version of the Maharlika Wealth Fund in Davos.

