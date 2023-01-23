Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) President and CEO Frederick D. Go speaks during a press briefing at the launch of RLC's development called Bridgetowne in Libis Quezon City on September 05, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA - Robinsons Land President and Chief Executive Officer Frederick Go has been appointed as the Presidential Adviser on Investments and Economic Affairs, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Meanwhile, Rafael Consing Jr, former Chief Financial Officer Rafael Consing Jr of Enrique Razon's International Container and Terminal Servinces Inc will report to Go as his assistant, the OPS said.

Marcos earlier created his own Public Sector Advisory Council led by Sabin Aboitiz. Top business leaders in their respective categories are leading several sectors of the advisory council.

RELATED VIDEO:

