Manila Water signs P200 million loan with BPI for Bulakan Water

MANILA - Manila Water Company Inc said on Monday its subsidiary Bulakan Water signed a P200 million loan facility with the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

The 10-year term loan facility will be used for the expansion of Bulakan Water, among others, the Enrique Razon-led firm said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"The proceeds of the loan will be used to finance the refurbishment, expansion, and improvement of the service facilities and the water source and distribution system, and provision of sanitation services in the service area of Bulakan Water," Manila Water said.

Razon's Prime Metroline Holdings Inc's Trident Water Company Holdings earlier acquired 51 percent voting interest in Manila Water Co.

Razon then replaced Fernando Zobel de Ayala as chairman of the board of directors

RELATED VIDEO: