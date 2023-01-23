MANILA — Some oil firms on Monday announced that they would implement a big-time hike on the prices of petroleum products this week.

Effective Tuesday, Jan. 24, the following companies will have a significant increase in their oil prices.

PILIPINAS SHELL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P2.80 per liter

Kerosene: P2.40 per liter

Diesel: P2.25 per liter

CLEAN FUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)

Gasoline: P2.80 per liter

Diesel: P2.25 per liter

SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline: P2.80 per liter

Kerosene: P2.40 per liter

Diesel: P2.25 per liter

Over the weekend, oil industry sources estimated fuel products to increase by up to P3.50 a liter.

The Department of Energy cited China's reopening efforts as it veered away from a zero-COVID policy, which outweighed fears of a global recession that is usually a factor for decreasing oil prices globally.

— With report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News