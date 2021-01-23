QC crackdown on overpricing tags more than 100 market vendors

The Quezon City government on Saturday said it has cracked down on excessive pricing of goods, serving a notice of violation to 111 market vendors for overpricing since January 1.

Procopio Lipana, head of operations of the QC market development and administration department (MDAD), said the cases would be endorsed to the Department of Agriculture (DA) for proper investigation as the city has no jurisdiction over traders where the market vendors source their goods.

“Madalas, katuwiran ng mga vendor ay mataas ang kuha nila sa mga trader. Pero makikipagtulungan tayo sa DA para habulin ang mga wholesalers lalo na’t kung taga-QC sila,” said Lipana.

The MDAD also forwarded the receipts of transactions between vendors and these traders to the DA as additional evidence.

As ordered by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the MDAD is conducting daily monitoring of prices in markets all over the city to make sure vendors will not charge beyond the suggested retail price.

Lipana added that the MDAD has also been checking and, if necessary, confiscating unsealed or uncalibrated weighing scales.

Last year, the MDAD confiscated 263 defective weighing scales and issued 282 notices of violations to vendors who did not put price tags on their goods and 128 notices of violation for overpricing.