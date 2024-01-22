Globe blocks over 489,000 child porn sites in 2023

MANILA — Globe on Monday said it had blocked nearly half a million or 489,849 child pornography websites in 2023, a 22-percent increase from the 401,487 child porn sites it had restricted in 2022.

Globe said that the number of disabled URLs hosting pornographic content rose by 21.8 percent and reached 486,802 in 2023 from 399,550 in 2022.

"The figure for blocked domains also saw a 56.5 percent surge to 3,047 in 2023 from 1,947 in the same period the year before," the telco giant added.



The Philippines is one of the leading sources of online child sexual abuse content, Globe pointed out, citing the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Under the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009 or Republic Act No. 9775, all internet service providers in the country are mandated to install technology that blocks or filters access to child pornography.



Globe noted that it had earlier invested $2.7 million (P151 million) in content filtering tools to boost its blocking capabilities, saying it also collaborates with agencies and other organizations to improve children's protection on the internet.

"Beyond blocking harmful content, we want to foster a culture of vigilance, awareness, and collaboration to protect the most vulnerable members of our society from the pervasive threats that lurk online," Anton Bonifacio, Globe's chief information security officer, said in the release.