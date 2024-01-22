Home  >  Business

Gasoline, diesel prices up in last week of January

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 22 2024 09:48 AM | Updated as of Jan 22 2024 03:29 PM

Motorists refuel at a gasoline station along Easte Avenue in Quezon City on February 22, 2022. Jeepney drivers and operators blast the consecutive oil price hikes causing increase in prices of consumer goods and services. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — Gasoline and diesel prices will be increasing in the last full week of January.

Petroleum companies announced the following changes in pump prices effective January 23, Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.):
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Kerosene - no change
Diesel - P0.95/L increase

CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.):
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Diesel - P0.95/L increase

CALTEX (effective 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Kerosene - no change
Diesel - P0.95/L increase

PETROGAZZ, JETTI PETROLEUM (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Diesel - P0.95/L increase

Department of Energy Director Rodela Romero earlier said that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East as well as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s robust growth expectations for oil demand in 2024-2025 are driving factors for the increase in prices. 

