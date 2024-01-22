Gasoline, diesel prices up in last week of January

MANILA — Gasoline and diesel prices will be increasing in the last full week of January.
Petroleum companies announced the following changes in pump prices effective January 23, Tuesday:
PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (effective 6 a.m.):
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Kerosene - no change
Diesel - P0.95/L increase
CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.):
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Diesel - P0.95/L increase
CALTEX (effective 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Kerosene - no change
Diesel - P0.95/L increase
PETROGAZZ, JETTI PETROLEUM (effective 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - P1.30/L increase
Diesel - P0.95/L increase
Department of Energy Director Rodela Romero earlier said that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East as well as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)’s robust growth expectations for oil demand in 2024-2025 are driving factors for the increase in prices.