Competition body allows sale of Sky Cable to PLDT

MANILA — The Philippine Competition Commission has allowed the sale of Sky Cable’s broadband business and related assets to PLDT Inc, ABS CBN Corp said on Monday.

The transaction, which involves the sale of 100 percent of Sky’s total issued and outstanding capital stock, however, is still subject to a number of closing conditions, ABS-CBN Corp said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“ABS-CBN will disclose material information to update the disclosure made to the exchange on March 16, 2023 once they become available,” the company said.