Cebu Pacific, AirAsia hold January seat sales

MANILA -- AirAsia and Cebu Pacific are offering discounted flights as Filipinos head to the provinces to celebrate local festivals.

Flights from Manila to Iloilo, Kalibo, Cebu, and Bacolod are available for as low as P98 one-way base fare from Air Asia.

Seats from Cebu to Caticlan are also for sale for as low as P68.

Meanwhile, AirAsia's international flights are also available from P748 (Kota Kinabalu) to P2,918 (Seoul and Tokyo).

Travelers can book their flights from January 15 to 29, then travel anytime between January 15 and June 30.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific is offering flights for as low as P199 one-way base fare to destinations in Visayas and Mindanao.

Flights from Cebu to Caticlan are available at P199, while trips from Cebu to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, and Davao, are available for P399.

Cebu Pacific is also offering P599 one-way base fares for international destinations like Singapore, Hong Kong, Kota Kinabalu and Guangzhou.

The promo fares for these flights will be on offer until Jan. 31 for travel between Jan.15 to July 31 this year.