BSP wary of possible supply shocks’ impact on inflation outlook

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA -- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it is monitoring possible supply shocks that could derail the inflation outlook for 2024, BSP Gov. Eli Remolona said.

Local rice production and importation and the El Niño phenomenon are among the upside risks to inflation, Remolona said.

He said inflation could settle at 4.2 percent in 2024, still above the government’s 2-4 percent target.

“Our baseline forecast for inflation in 2024 is around 4 or 4.2. (percent). Not quite within range but close to being within target. But supply shocks may derail that forecast including what’s going on with rice, the imports of rice. El Niño is a factor. So it depends on those risks,” Remolona said.

Average inflation in 2023 was at 6 percent.

In December 2023, rice inflation was at 19.6 percent, the fastest since March 2009.

Remolona underscored the importance of containing supply shocks to temper expectations that may influence prices of commodities.

“We began to realize the supply shocks is very important for the inflation outlook, not because of the shocks themselves. We expect them to dissipate, but because of the second round effects from those shocks. They affect expectations and those expectations affect second round effects which we see in prices of services for example, in wages, transport fares,” Remolona said.

Even as headline inflation eased for the last three months of 2023, interest rate cuts are still not on the horizon for Remolona in the first semester of 2024.

“I don’t know. It depends on the data, as we always say. But it’s looking good. We like the trend so far. I would say it’s possible, but maybe not likely,” Remolona said.

The central bank chief earlier said that a cut is unlikely until inflation is anchored on a comfortable trend.

RELATED VIDEO