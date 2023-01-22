President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with World Economic Forum Founder and Chairman Emeritus Klaus Schwab in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 18, 2023. Bongbong Marcos Facebook page



MANILA — Leaders who attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland have tagged the Philippines as part of a "VIP Club" of Southeast Asian countries with best-performing economies, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Saturday.

In a video released by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Marcos said that the Philippines joining the annual WEF meeting was an "excellent platform" to showcase the Philippine economy.

He also noted that aside from the Philippines, other members of the so-called VIP Club were Vietnam and Indonesia.

“Mabuti naman at nakapunta tayo rito, dahil sa pagpunta natin, nasama tayo sa tinatawag nilang VIP Club… Iyon daw ang pinakamagandang ekonomiya sa Asya,” Marcos said.

“Napakaganda ng mga naging pangyayari dahil napakarami naming nakilala at nakausap na mga sikat na mga economic leaders at mga political leaders at nandito silang lahat,” he added.

Through the WEF meeting, the President said he was able to meet with world leaders, with several foreign investors expressing interest to explore business opportunities in the Philippines.

Among the leaders he met with was WEF Founder and Chairman Emeritus Klaus Schwab, whom Marcos considers "a dear friend of the Philippines."

Marcos earlier said that had been invited by Schwab to attend the annual meeting.

Malacañang said Marcos and Schwab discussed partnerships and collaboration to help the Philippines sustain equitable and inclusive growth.

During the meeting, the President also met with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Bank Managing Director for Operations Axel Van Trotsenburg, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair.

"The process that we undertook really in Davos was not simply to highlight the new situation, the new economic situation, the new policies, and the new concepts that we are promoting in the Philippines today, but also to learn from the world leaders and the world economic leaders what part the Philippines can play in this fragmented world," Marcos said in his arrival speech Saturday.

Marcos returned to the Philippines from Davos on Saturday, saying that communication lines between the country and global business leaders were opened following his attendance at the WEF meeting.

The Palace also said that in the WEF meeting, the President highlighted his administration's policies, including the Philippine Development Plan, the 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, and "various other policies and legislations that spotlight the economic reforms of the Philippines that have led to its sustained growth.

