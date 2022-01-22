Business Mentor: Quitting is never an option

Families stroll along the Manila Baywalk as the country maintains pandemic restrictions. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file

The world faces difficult times--human beings around the world are facing challenges because of the pandemic.

Many entrepreneurs are simply trying to keep the business afloat. Patience is beginning to wear out amid uncertainties as to when the pandemic would end. Everyone seeks ways and means to make both ends meets.

On social media, people post throwbacks to the good old days, when people could still smile in earlier gatherings.

Many also had their profile pictures turn black with a candle as a sign of mourning.

No one is exempt from life's challenges. Many may want to throw in the towel as the burden gets unbearable. Many fear contracting the virus or are haunted by nightmares of dying alone.

Entrepreneurs are always challenged to embrace the new environment of doing business.

But many also try to keep their heads above the water. Creativity has managed to grow in many ways, leaving many in awe.

Mothers working from home began to manage their time and attend to kids. Side hustles were discovered like baking and selling online. Others took it as an opportunity to study online as an added value to their qualification.

Finally, despite the ups and downs of the situation, one can always seek help from friends or colleagues. Some may not like the idea but reaching out is an alternative. It pays off to share and converse with somebody you know as dependable. Faith has become more necessary, holding on as the strong winds and high water keep on pounding.



