Marcos Jr. says PH helping prevent global economic crisis

Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Facebook page.

MANILA—President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Saturday claimed the country is leading not only the Asia-Pacific but also the world in economic recovery, citing the country's business climate and progress against COVID-19.

During his arrival at the Villamor Air Base from his 5-day trip in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF), Marcos Jr. said he put forward the country's trade and investment work, monetary policies, and plans on food and energy security.

"Our WEF engagement has enabled the many leaders and experts in government, in business, civil organization, and in the academe that were in attendance to receive the good news that the Philippines is leading economic recovery and performance not only in the Asia-Pacific but also in the whole world," Marcos Jr. said, without mentioning details.

"The Philippines is not only driving economic growth; we are also helping mend the fissures that have fragmented the world of late and doing our part to avert an economic crisis," he added.

Aside from this, the Philippine leader also raised the country's efforts on climate action, structural reforms, digitalization, public-private partnerships, health and nutrition, education, and other social services.

He also highlighted his administration's Philippine Development Plan, 8-point socioeconomic agenda and "various other policies and legislations that spotlight the economic reforms of the Philippines that have led to our sustained growth."

Marcos Jr. said this includes the country's plans post-COVID-19 and the solutions to setbacks in the global economy.

For the President, the prestigious forum helped his delegation to learn from world leaders "what part the Philippines can play in this fragmented world."

"That was the main theme in this entire forum is how do we bring back cooperation in a fragmented world. And we are seen to play a part in that and especially as a member state of ASEAN and as a leading economy in Asia," he said.

"The process that we undertook really in Davos was not simply to highlight the new situation, the new economic situation, the new policies, and the new concepts that we are promoting in the Philippines today."

Marcos optimistic of PH's gains in WEF after 'convincing' top leaders

Marcos Jr. earlier said he was satisfied so far with his attendance in the WEF as they were able to talk to several world and business leaders for more partnerships.

Marcos Jr. said his administration is gearing towards an "aggressive economic development initiative," based on a Malacañang statement.

“Lahat naman ng ating nakakausap ay nakikinig at sinasabi naman, 'optimistic naman kami,' na sa lahat ng ating kinausap, sa ating sinubukang kumbinsihin, magpaliwanag, ay maganda naman ang naging pagtanggap sa mensahe na dala namin ng Philippine delegation dito sa World Economic Forum sa Davos," Marcos Jr. told the Filipino community in Davos.

What is needed, he noted, is the "open lines of communication" with leaders.

“Sa dalawang araw na nandito kami, marami naman talaga kaming nakausap, marami kaming nasimulan. Lahat naman ito ay simula lamang," he said.

"Kaya’t siguro we can say that we are satisfied that we were able to do, most if not all, of the things that we wanted to do while we were here in Davos," he added.

During the early days of the forum, Marcos said the country's economic growth is seen to grow "around 7 percent" this year, citing the "fiscal discipline, structural reforms and liberalization of key sectors."

He also pitched the Maharlika Investment Fund, saying this would diversify the country's financial portfolio.

This will boost "employment creation, improve public service, and decrease costs of economic activities," he added.

He is expecting his 5-day visit to "bear fruits" in the coming months, the Presidential Communications Office said.