MANILA - The price of gasoline is estimated to increase by P3.00 to P3.50 per liter in the latest wave of hikes that will reflect next week.

Diesel prices will increase by P2.20 to P2.70 per liter, while kerosene prices will go up by P2.40 to P2.90.

The Department of Energy cited China's reopening efforts as it veered away from a zero-COVID policy that has spurred protests there.

They said this outweighed fears of a global recession, which usually is a factor for decreasing oil prices globally.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO