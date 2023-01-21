Franchising sa Pilipinas, isinusulong sa Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Idinaos ang webinar business series na Franchising in the Philippines sa pangunguna ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce Singapore o PhilCham kasama ang Philippine Franchising Association o PFA noong January 14, 2023. Suportado ang webinar ng Embahada ng Pilipinas at ng Philippine Trade and Industry Center o PTIC sa Singapore.

Binanggit ni PhilCham President Ms. Cristy Vicentina na layon ng webinar na makapagbahagi sa mga lumahok kung ano ang advantages at disadvantages ng franchising sa Pilipinas para sa posibleng business opportunities. Pagkakataon na rin ito para sa mga kababayan sa Singapore na gustong magkaroon ng negosyo sa Pilipinas.

Mga kalahok sa Franchising in the Philippines business series webinar na handog ng PhilCham at FTA sa mga kababayan sa Singapore at Pilipinas

Binigyang pagpapahalaga naman ni Charge d’Affaires Emmanuel R. Fernandez ang pagbibigay impormasyon ng webinar organizers sa mga kababayan patungkol sa financial opportunities.

“I am particularly happy that we are starting the new year with a webinar on franchising because I believe that talking about financial opportunities is an auspicious way to begin any new year...

...no amount of decorations and well wishes can replace hard work, financial literacy, and arming one’s self with the proper tools and information to be able to make one’s money work in one’s favor,” sabi ni Charge d’Affaires Fernandez.

Ibinahagi ni PFA Chairperson Ms. Sherill Quintana ang ambag ng franchising sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya at pagbibigay ng dagdag trabaho at mga negosyo:

“We in PFA have been doing this seminar ever since we were founded to encourage Filipinos to start a business via franchising...

...we are doing this because we believe that franchising is a powerful tool for economic development and of course to create businesses and jobs for the country. Moreover, franchising is now part of the daily lives of Filipinos, from the food we eat to the clothes we wear, from the salon that we go to, to pharmacies...we now get things that we need and want as franchises that is why franchising is a good way to start a business.”

Maaaring panoorin ang franchising webinar mula sa Facebook page ng PhilCham Singapore.

Sa datos ng FTA, ang Pilipinas ang ikapito sa mundo na may pinakamalaking merkado ng business franchising at food business ang pinakapaboritong franchise.