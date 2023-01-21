Most companies are now aware of how powerful social media marketing has become. Startups are excited to utilize this technology to increase their reach within their community and outside of their locality. And why not? According to recent studies, the average global internet user spends 6 hours and 37 minutes online daily.

You may also have noticed how popular the franchise business has become in recent years. People have noted how difficult it is to rely on an 8-hour job and that starting a franchise business was the easiest way to earn more money for their families. In mentoring various businesses, I have helped several companies flourish. The trust that they gave me is something that I am genuinely thankful for. And just like a father, seeing my mentees succeed with their businesses make me even prouder.

Being a mentor, I advise my mentees on how they should run their businesses, including how they should market the products they sell. However, not all franchisors allow their franchisee to do social media marketing. Some franchisors do not allow franchisees to create a separate page to promote their branch. It is kind of sad on the franchisees' part that because of this limitation, they should rely on what the franchisors would use and promote online. However, franchisors do have good reasons why they would instead do all the social media marketing on behalf of all franchisees.

The posts that the brand shares should resonate across all franchisees. This means that there should be consistent branding, the correct tone and voice of posts, and correct grammar. Not all franchisees can come up with compelling posts that can positively impact the brand. Any post that deviates from what the brand stands for can affect the whole franchise. Consistency is the key.

Since franchisors would want everything shown on social media to represent the brand well, the franchisor should do these on behalf of all franchisees to reduce the cost of training people. Since the franchisor demands uniformity across all franchisees, the franchisor would rather have his/her team create these marketing posts instead of having additional staff to train people to do marketing who will work for each franchisee.

Again, any business would want to reduce unnecessary expenses, including monitoring each franchisee's account to ensure that the posts are relevant and fit the brand's image.

Some franchisors want to have complete control of their social media accounts primarily because they want to ensure that their reputation remains untarnished from possible mishaps such as false advertisement.

It can be frustrating if you have plans to promote your business but cannot create a separate social media account as a franchisee. However, franchisees can talk to their franchisors about how they can work out a strategy to help their branch succeed.

Franchisees can be lucky enough that their suggestions may be heard by the franchisor and applied as part of their marketing efforts for the whole franchise. Franchisees should not worry if they have chosen a strong brand. If you think about it more profoundly, those popular brands may have this kind of setup because they want to ensure that they maintain the same quality and image they have been known for.

Therefore, before you sign the franchise agreement, ask as many questions as you want from the franchisor so you can quickly determine if the brand you choose is the right one for you. Remember that anything you do beyond what is written can be considered a breach of the agreement once you have signed the agreement. Be clear with your franchisor on how you understand the agreement so you can start your franchise business without problems.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

