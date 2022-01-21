Globe launches eco-SIM made of recycled refrigerator waste

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Friday said it launched the first-ever eco-SIM cards in Asia made of recycled refrigerator waste.

The deployment, which started in November 2021 for select postpaid mobile customers, was launched in a bid to boost environmental sustainability, the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

Globe said it tapped advanced technology firm Thales for the eco-SIM cards which are made of 100 percent recycled materials including polystyrene waste from refrigerator, Globe said.

Thales and its eco-SIM technology is helping Globe meet its e-waste goals, it said.

“This partnership with the Thales Group not only enables us to come up with a solution for our telco business, but it also gives our customers the opportunity to step up and choose to live more sustainably,” Globe’s Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications Yoly Crisanto said.

Globe said Thales' eco-sim was developed in partnership with Veolia and has a "neutral carbon footprint."

"The Eco-SIM card is small, but it has a big impact on plastic and polymer waste and is another example of how we innovate to drive change," Thales Digital Identity & Security Head of Mobile Connectivity Solutions for Asia Jon Cahilig said.

Although among the smallest consumer item at just 4 grams each, there are about 4.5 billion SIM cards manufactured annually or equivalent to about 20,000 tons of plastic and other polymers or the weight of about 4,000 jeepneys, Globe said.

Globe in 2018 introduced eSIM or an alternative to physical SIM cards.

RELATED VIDEO: