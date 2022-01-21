Cebu Pacific announces exemptions in 'no vaccination, no ride' policy

MANILA — Cebu Pacific on Friday announced the classifications of airline travelers exempted from the transportation department's "no vaccination, no ride" policy while COVID-19 Alert Level 3 is in effect in Metro Manila.

The following travelers are exempted:

Unvaccinated passengers, including minors under 18 years old, who comply with all requirements of LGUs of their destination

Returning residents to and from Metro Manila who can present proof of residency, along with other existing LGU requirements.

Passengers with medical conditions that prevent full COVID-19 vaccination, as proven by legitimate medical certificate with details of physician

Individuals who procure essential goods and services — such as but not limited to food, water, medicine, medical devices, public utilities, energy, work, and medical and dental necessities — as evidenced by duly issued barangay health pass or other legitimate proof to justify travel

The carrier meanwhile said passengers can now avail flexible options if they want to postpone their travel.

"They may conveniently cancel up to two (2) hours before their scheduled time of departure and select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website," it said.

Cebu Pacific also called on passengers to ensure completion of travel requirements and to update their contact details so it can continue to notify travelers on flight changes and updates.

