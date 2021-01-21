New on-demand delivery app Amigo goes online February

Logo of on-demand delivery app Amigo. Photo courtesy of Amigo

MANILA - A new entrant on the on-demand delivery service, the Amigo app, will start servicing Filipinos in February.

Amigo aims to take advantage of the booming delivery market in the Philippines, which is seen to expand to P36.6 billion by 2024, and the P10.4-billion projected revenues in food deliveries by the end of 2021, said Amigo founder and president Matthew Siy Cha.

The app initially offers deliveries of up to 20 kilos by motorcycle riders. Deliveries via cars and trucks, food deliveries and other services will be launched in the future, the company said.

Cha said the app promises an "affordable and on-time delivery" of parcels and goods in one piece to meet the demands of Filipinos amid the pandemic.

The app also includes security features, tracking links, online payments and e-tipping "for a seamless experience," said Kim Siy, Amigo's co-founder and managing director.

Amigo app is the delivery service of Project Move Inc. of the Siy Cha Group of Companies.

