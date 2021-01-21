Bayad Center relaunches as 'Bayad', expands into online payments, mobile app

The transition of Bayad Center to Bayad, an all-in-one bills payment platform.

MANILA - Formerly known as Bayad Center, payments firm Bayad is announced Thursday it is expanding its services through its newly launched online payments platform and mobile app.

Lawrence Ferrer, president and CEO of CIS Bayad Center, said the rebranding of the company as Bayad will mean "improve payments experience for Filipinos, as we continue to navigate our way in the new normal."

"Bayad is not just for bills payment, it's an all in one platform," he added.

Online payments can be done at [LINK: www.online.bayad.com] while the Bayad mobile app can be downloaded on App Store and Google Play.

The mobile app includes features such as:

Pera Manager for managing finances

Bills for payment to all billers nationwide

Savings for opening an online savings account

Job Assist, where one can upload their resumes or CVs to apply for a job with Bayad

Bayad said it also offers integrated services needed by Filipinos, including mobile and RFID load buying, remittance transfers, medical reimbursements, ATM withdrawal, airline ticketing, and many others.

"Bayad Centers will still be there...In fact, we will still expand them, and we continue to grow our network of partners...It's not just bills payment. Our products and services are continually growing to adapt to every Filipino's financial needs," Ferrer said.

Bayad Center has over 40,000 payment locations nationwide and is powering various digital apps for their e-payments services.

